



The girl, after the rescue, was admitted to the nearest hospital.





SP Ranjita Sharma said that the rescue operation of the girl was a successful one due to the NDRF and SDRF teams.





"We are very happy that we were able to rescue the girl from the borewell after 18 hours of rescue operation. It was indeed a very hard task to accomplish, but with the help of the NDRF and SDRF teams, we were able to do it. The girl has been admitted to the nearest hospital. I would like to thank everyone who made this happen," the SP said.





Yogesh Kumar, NDRF, said that the girl was stuck at 28 feet and a parallel approach was started to rescue her.





"The girl was stuck at 28 feet and a parallel approach was dug up to rescue her. We had trouble locking her in the borewell. We had approached her sandal at 21 feet and had succeeded in the first go. No compromises were made with her security. Due to the rain, the rescue operations took longer than expected. A total of 30 people from NDRF and 10 people from SDRF worked on the rescue operations," Kumar said.

