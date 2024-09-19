Fifteen hours after a two-year-old girl fell into an open borewell in Dausa on Wednesday, the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force are still carrying out the rescue operation on Thursday.





Yogesh Kumar, Assistant Commander (NDRF), said that 31 feet of ground have been parallel dug and 12 feet have been dug horizontally.





"We have dug 31 feet of the ground in a parallel manner and 12 feet of ground has been dug horizontally until now. The child is conscious and we are trying to take care of her," said the Assistant Commander.





The occurrence of intermittent rain has also hindered the rescue operation.





The local team of Lalsot has also been collectively making efforts to rescue the girl.





The girl had fallen into an open borewell in the Bandikui area of Dausa on Wednesday, prompting the district administration to launch a rescue operation.





On Wednesday, the Dausa District Collector Devendra Kumar, Dausa Superintendent of Police Ranjita Sharma, officials from the Water Supply Department, and local administration reached the spot as rescue operations started.





Dausa SP Ranjit Sharma stated that experienced teams from SDRF and NDRF are conducting rescue operations.





"We are putting efforts into doing it fast, as she is a child, and she has already spent more than 5 hours. We have called the SDRF and NDRF teams, who are experts in such kinds of rescue operations."





Ranjit Sharma, SP, Dausa said, "We are trying to know the movement and condition of the child through cameras. We are trying multiple methods so that the child can be rescued safely."





She further said that the efforts are to save the child as soon as possible.





Devendra Kumar, district collector, said, "SDRF and NDRF teams are present and are continuing their rescue operation. The medical team has also arrived to supply oxygen to the child." -- ANI