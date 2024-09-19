RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


15 held for throwing stones at Ganesh festival procession in Maharashtra

September 19, 2024  15:36
Police have arrested 15 persons for allegedly pelting stones at a Ganesh festival procession in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, an official said on Thursday. 

Three women and two men were injured in the incident which took place in Pundaliknagar area at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the final day of the Ganesh festival, he said. 

Some members of a Ganesh mandal threw 'gulal' (vermillion powder) on persons representing another mandal, leading to a quarrel among them. Members of one Ganesh Mandal allegedly hurled stones on a procession of the other mandal, a police release said.

 After receiving information, police personnel, including a SRPF team, reached the area and apprehended four persons from the spot. A case under relevant provisions was registered against the four persons caught there and 11 others who fled from the spot, the official said. Later, police teams were sent to trace the other 11 accused and they were also arrested, he said.
