



Three women and two men were injured in the incident which took place in Pundaliknagar area at around 11.30 pm on Tuesday, the final day of the Ganesh festival, he said.





Some members of a Ganesh mandal threw 'gulal' (vermillion powder) on persons representing another mandal, leading to a quarrel among them. Members of one Ganesh Mandal allegedly hurled stones on a procession of the other mandal, a police release said.





After receiving information, police personnel, including a SRPF team, reached the area and apprehended four persons from the spot. A case under relevant provisions was registered against the four persons caught there and 11 others who fled from the spot, the official said. Later, police teams were sent to trace the other 11 accused and they were also arrested, he said.

