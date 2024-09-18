RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The highest grossing Hindi film ever is...

September 18, 2024  11:29
image
Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2' has etched its name in cinematic history by becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing the lifetime collections of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the news on his official X handle.

"#Stree2 scripts HISTORY... Becomes the HIGHEST-GROSSING *HINDI* FILM EVER... Crosses *lifetime biz* of #Jawan [ #Hindi version]... Next stop: Inaugurating the Rs 600 cr Club. [Week 5] Fri 3.60 cr, Sat 5.55 cr, Sun 6.85 cr, Mon 3.17 cr, Tue 2.65 cr. Total: Rs 586 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice ," he wrote.

As of this week, the horror-comedy has amassed a staggering Rs 586 crore at the Indian box office, showcasing its phenomenal popularity among audiences.
