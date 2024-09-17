



Accepting the bulk of the five-point charter of demand placed by the agitating junior doctors, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had on Monday night announced her decision to transfer a section of Kolkata Police and the state health department top brass, including CP Vineet Goyal, from their respective positions.





Banerjee also announced the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) besides the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) who allegedly offered money to the parents of the RG Kar victim.





The decision to remove Goyal, who was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night after her meeting with agitating medics.





Goyal, who was of the 1994 batch, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF). Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment. Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, was made the ADG and IGP (Law & Order). PTI

