RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

WB govt announces new police chief, he is...

September 17, 2024  15:54
image
Manoj Kumar Verma replaces Vineet Goyal as new Kolkata Police commissioner. 

Accepting the bulk of the five-point charter of demand placed by the agitating junior doctors, WB CM Mamata Banerjee had on Monday night announced her decision to transfer a section of Kolkata Police and the state health department top brass, including CP Vineet Goyal, from their respective positions.

Banerjee also announced the removal of the Director of Medical Education (DME) and the Director of Health Services (DHS) besides the Deputy Commissioner (North Division) who allegedly offered money to the parents of the RG Kar victim. 

The decision to remove Goyal, who was under fire over handling of the rape and murder of the doctor at the RG Kar hospital, was announced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday night after her meeting with agitating medics. 

 Goyal, who was of the 1994 batch, was made the ADG and IGP of West Bengal Police's Special Task Force (STF). Verma, an officer of the 1998 batch, was the ADG and IGP (Law & Order) in his last assignment. Jawed Shamim, an IPS officer of the 1995 batch, was made the ADG and IGP (Law & Order). PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'
'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'

"When England came they also spoke a lot in the press, but we didn't focus on that. We tried to focus on how to get good results," Rohit added.

Infosys to lay groundwork for LIC's digital transformation
Infosys to lay groundwork for LIC's digital transformation

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced on Monday that it had signed up tech giant Infosys to develop a next-generation digital platform that will act as the foundation for new high-value business applications, such as...

Atishi to replace Kejriwal as Delhi CM
Atishi to replace Kejriwal as Delhi CM

The AAP unanimously agreed to elect Atishi as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party.

Will work to bring Kejriwal back as Delhi CM: Atishi
Will work to bring Kejriwal back as Delhi CM: Atishi

'A first-time politician can only get such opportunities in AAP. Had I been in some other party, I wouldn't even have got a ticket to contest polls'

2 children among 5 killed, dozen houses damaged in UP factory blast
2 children among 5 killed, dozen houses damaged in UP factory blast

Five persons, including two children and a woman, were killed due to an explosion at a firecracker godown-cum-factory in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district that caused damage to nearby houses, a police official said on Tuesday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances