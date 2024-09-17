



The incident happened near Suisa railway station in Muri, they said.





After derailing, one of the engines fell on its side, they added.





"No wagon was attached to the engines. No damage was caused due to it," Ranchi railway division's CPRO Nishant Kumar told PTI.





Silli's deputy superintendent of police said no casualty was reported due to the incident.

Two train engines derailed after hitting a buffer stop at a railway yard near Ranchi on Tuesday morning, officials said.