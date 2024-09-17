RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


The Raja is on its way to the sea

September 17, 2024  16:34
image
Mumbai's most famous and easily the best-loved Lord Ganesha -- the Lalbaugcha Raja -- is accompanied by hundreds of devotees on the final day of Ganeshotsav today. 

The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning amid tight security and fanfare as the 10-day festival drew to a close. The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which began on September 7, concludes with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday.
'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'
"When England came they also spoke a lot in the press, but we didn't focus on that. We tried to focus on how to get good results," Rohit added.

Gambhir's style is different from Dravid, but...: Rohit
Gambhir had taken charge of the team in July and the team will be playing its first Test in his tenure.

Infosys to lay groundwork for LIC's digital transformation
State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) announced on Monday that it had signed up tech giant Infosys to develop a next-generation digital platform that will act as the foundation for new high-value business applications, such as...

Atishi to replace Kejriwal as Delhi CM
The AAP unanimously agreed to elect Atishi as the leader of Delhi AAP Legislative Party.

Will work to bring Kejriwal back as Delhi CM: Atishi
'A first-time politician can only get such opportunities in AAP. Had I been in some other party, I wouldn't even have got a ticket to contest polls'

