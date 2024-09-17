Mumbai's most famous and easily the best-loved Lord Ganesha -- the Lalbaugcha Raja -- is accompanied by hundreds of devotees on the final day of Ganeshotsav today.





The immersion of Lord Ganesh idols began in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Tuesday morning amid tight security and fanfare as the 10-day festival drew to a close. The 'Ganesh Chaturthi' festival, which began on September 7, concludes with 'Anant Chaturdashi' on Tuesday.