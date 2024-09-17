



Trump publicly recounted Sunday's apparent assassination attempt against him in detail for the first time, praising US Secret Service, other law enforcement and the witness who took a photo of the suspect's car that helped lead to his apprehension.





"I was playing golf with some of my friends, it was on a Sunday morning and very peaceful, very beautiful weather, everything was beautiful, it's a nice place to be. And all of a sudden we heard shots being fired in the air, and I guess probably four or five, and it sounded like bullets," Trump said Monday during an X Spaces conversation in which he was expected to launch a new cryptocurrency business.

CNN.com: Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, JD Vance, sought to place blame on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, with Trump saying the suspect "believed the rhetoric of Biden and Harris, and he acted on it."