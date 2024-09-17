



He accused the Congress and the National Conference of trying to take credit for something that has already been assured to the people by the BJP leadership.





The minister challenged the Congress leadership to declare that they will restore Article 370 of the Constitution and said "they will not do this because they know they will be beaten up across the country".





Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister's office, said the Congress and the NC are talking about restoration of statehood to J&K in their manifesto for assembly polls despite knowing the fact that the prime minister and Home Minister Amit Shah have already assured the people about its restoration after the assembly elections.





"They are manufacturing a fake narrative to claim credit when the statehood will be restored by saying that they have pressured the government," he told reporters on the sidelines of an election meeting in support of party candidate and former MLA Baldev Raj Sharma, who is fighting from newly created Mata Vaishno Devi assembly segment in Reasi district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is waiting for assembly elections to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.