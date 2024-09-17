RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sensex hits fresh highs on rate cut hopes

September 17, 2024  16:26
Tata Motors was among the laggards
Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points to close at a fresh lifetime high while Nifty settled above the 25,400 level for the first time supported by firm global trends ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's decision on interest rates. 

 Extending its record-setting spree for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 90.88 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 83,079.66. During the day, it rose by 163.63 points or 0.19 per cent to 83,152.41. The NSE Nifty gained 34.80 points or 0.14 per cent to settle at an all-time peak of 25,418.55. 

 Among 30 Sensex firms, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries were the biggest gainers. 

 Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, ITC and Asian Paints were the biggest laggards. In Asian markets, Hong Kong settled with gains while Tokyo ended lower. Markets in mainland China and South Korea were closed.
