Sensex closes above 83,000 for 1st time

September 17, 2024  18:48
image
Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points to close at a fresh lifetime high on Tuesday amid firm global trends ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's decision on interest rates.

Extending its record-setting spree for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 90.88 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 83,079.66.

The key index settled above the 83,000 level for the first time.

During the day, it rose by 163.63 points or 0.19 per cent to 83,152.41.  -- PTI
