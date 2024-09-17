Benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 91 points to close at a fresh lifetime high on Tuesday amid firm global trends ahead of the much-awaited US Fed's decision on interest rates.





Extending its record-setting spree for the second day, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 90.88 points or 0.11 per cent to settle at a lifetime high of 83,079.66.





The key index settled above the 83,000 level for the first time.





During the day, it rose by 163.63 points or 0.19 per cent to 83,152.41. -- PTI

