RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

SC refuses to stop live streaming in RG Kar rape-murder case

September 17, 2024  12:04
image
Update on the SC hearing of the RG Kar doctor's rape-murder. 
The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop streaming of live proceedings in the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. 

 The top court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra perused the CBI report and said disclosing the status would jeopardise further investigation. 

 As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, sought the stopping of live proceedings in the case. He alleged that women lawyers of chamber are facing threats of acid attack and rapes. 

 The top court assured Sibal that it would step in if there were any threats to lawyers and others. The hearing is currently underway.

 The medic's body with severe injury marks was found on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Recipe: Mayur's Mixed Dal Vadas
Recipe: Mayur's Mixed Dal Vadas

These hot and crispy vadas are perfect with hot chai.

Mamata accepts doc's demands, but docs continue 'cease work'. Here's why
Mamata accepts doc's demands, but docs continue 'cease work'. Here's why

The doctors asserts that they will take a final call on withdrawing their agitation only after the state government implements its announcements made on the previous night "in true spirit".

Govt talking to Kukis, Meiteis for lasting peace: Amit Shah
Govt talking to Kukis, Meiteis for lasting peace: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday said the government was talking to both the Meitei and Kuki communities in Manipur to ensure lasting peace and has begun fencing the country's border with Myanmar to check infiltration.

Priyanka Mohan's Got Us Swooning!
Priyanka Mohan's Got Us Swooning!

From traditional Indian wear to contemporary outfits, the Saripodhaa Sanivaaram actor makes sure she is putting her best fashion foot forward.

Richa's Big Reveal At Kriti-Pulkit's Wedding
Richa's Big Reveal At Kriti-Pulkit's Wedding

Six months after Kriti Kharbanda got married to Pulkit Samrat, their Fukrey co-star Richa Chaddha treats us to even more wedding pictures.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances