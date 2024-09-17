The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to stop streaming of live proceedings in the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.





The top court said it was a matter of public interest and the public must know what is transpiring in the courtroom. A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra perused the CBI report and said disclosing the status would jeopardise further investigation.





As the hearing commenced, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the West Bengal government, sought the stopping of live proceedings in the case. He alleged that women lawyers of chamber are facing threats of acid attack and rapes.





The top court assured Sibal that it would step in if there were any threats to lawyers and others. The hearing is currently underway.





The medic's body with severe injury marks was found on August 9. A civic volunteer was arrested by the Kolkata Police in connection with the case the following day. On August 13, the Calcutta High Court ordered the transfer of the probe from the Kolkata Police to the CBI, which started its investigation on August 14. PTI

Update on the SC hearing of the RG Kar doctor's rape-murder.