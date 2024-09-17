



Gautam Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday.





He was a native of Vaishali in Bihar and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi.





He was expelled for allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in his hostel room along with five other students.





Amid the protests, the university administration has 'relieved' hostel warden Rakesh Kumar of his duties, IP University registrar Kamal Pathak said.





Hundreds of students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, holding a sit-in to demand justice for the deceased.





They carried posters reading "Justice for Gautam" and "Don't Let the Suicide Note Disappear" and chanted slogans calling for accountability from the university.





Protesters also demanded the resignation of Rakesh Kumar, accusing him of expelling the students without conducting a proper investigation. -- PTI

