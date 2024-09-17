RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Protests erupt at IP University after student suicide following expulsion

September 17, 2024  01:37
A view of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University/Courtesy Facebook
A view of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University/Courtesy Facebook
Protests erupted at the Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Monday after the suicide of a 25-year-old student who was recently expelled by the university administration. 

Gautam Kumar, a first-year MBA student, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel building on Sunday. 

He was a native of Vaishali in Bihar and was enrolled at the IP University main campus in Dwarka Sector-16, Southwest Delhi. 

He was expelled for allegedly consuming alcohol and narcotic substances in his hostel room along with five other students. 

Amid the protests, the university administration has 'relieved' hostel warden Rakesh Kumar of his duties, IP University registrar Kamal Pathak said. 

Hundreds of students gathered outside the Vice-Chancellor's office, holding a sit-in to demand justice for the deceased. 

They carried posters reading "Justice for Gautam" and "Don't Let the Suicide Note Disappear" and chanted slogans calling for accountability from the university. 

Protesters also demanded the resignation of Rakesh Kumar, accusing him of expelling the students without conducting a proper investigation. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mamata accepts most demands, but doctors to continue stir
Mamata accepts most demands, but doctors to continue stir

Following a meeting with the medics, she claimed that talks were "fruitful" and nearly "99 percent of their demands have been accepted", Banerjee said.

Shinde's MLA offers Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul's tongue; booked
Shinde's MLA offers Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul's tongue; booked

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies.

UP: Broken rail track found in Jaunpur; goods train derails in Sonbhadra
UP: Broken rail track found in Jaunpur; goods train derails in Sonbhadra

The engine of a goods train derailed in Sonbhadra early on Monday, disrupting rail traffic for hours after debris from a nearby hill fell on the tracks due to heavy rains, railway officials said.

Arjun extends India's winning streak in Chess Olympiad
Arjun extends India's winning streak in Chess Olympiad

World number four Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi registered his sixth victory in as many games as the Indian team was poised to score its sixth straight win in the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

Tighter curbs imposed in Kerala Nipah containment zones
Tighter curbs imposed in Kerala Nipah containment zones

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances