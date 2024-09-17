



Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha inaugurated it in the presence of ministers Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Prem Kumar and Santosh Kumar Suman, besides the state BJP president Dilip Jaiswal.





Hindus from across the world visit Gaya during the 16-day Pitru Paksha to perform the ritual of 'pind daan' for their ancestors.





It is believed that those who perform these rituals get rid of 'Pitru Dosha', and their ancestors get 'mukti' from the cycle of birth and death and attain salvation.





Tents have been put up at the Gandhi Maidan for the pilgrims by the district administration apart from other arrangements, officials said.





Security has also been tightened given the large number of people visiting the city, they said.

