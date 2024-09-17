



During this visit, Modi will attend the fourth Quad Summit at Wilmington in Delaware, US, on September 21, and address the 'Summit of the Future' at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23, the MEA said.





In New York, PM Modi will address a gathering of the Indian community on September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the US from September 21 to 23, the ministry of external affairs announced on Tuesday.