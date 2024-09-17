Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal held a meeting on Tuesday evening to decide on their ongoing 'cease work' and protests demanding justice for the woman medic, who was raped and murdered at RG Kar hospital last month.



The governing body meeting of the medics, which started around 6.30 pm, is still underway, one of the protesting doctors said.



"We are holding this meeting to decide on whether to continue with our 'cease work', as some of our demands have been fulfilled by the state government," he told PTI.



The decision also depends on the advice of their lawyer Indira Jaising, the medic said.



Senior IPS officer Manoj Kumar Verma was on Tuesday appointed the new Kolkata Police commissioner, replacing Vineet Goyal, a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held a meeting with the agitating doctors and agreed to their demands, in a bid to resolve the more than a month-long impasse over the RG Kar hospital incident.



Director of Health Services (DHS) Debashis Halder, Director of Medical Education (DME) Kaustav Nayak and Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police's North Division Abhishek Gupta were also removed as promised by Banerjee during the meeting.



The doctors have been on a 'cease work' since August 9, when the body of the woman doctor was recovered with injuries in the seminar hall of the state-run hospital.



They have also been protesting outside the state health department headquarters -- 'Swasthya Bhavan' -- in Salt Lake area. -- PTI