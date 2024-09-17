



AAP leader Atishi Tuesday thanked her "guru" Arvind Kejriwal on being given the "big responsibility" of succeeding him as the chief minister of Delhi and said she would work under his "guidance" to protect people's interests from the BJP's obstructions.





She would be the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Congress' Sheila Dikshit and BJP's Sushma Swaraj.





Hours after being unanimously chosen to become the chief minister of Delhi, she said it was a moment mixed with joy as well as "extreme sadness" as Kejriwal, the popular CM, is going to resign.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal along with proposed CM Atishi and other cabinet ministers arrive at the LG secretariat. Kejriwal will tender his resignation as Delhi CM.