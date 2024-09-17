



Kappan sought the relaxation of the bail condition where he was asked to record his presence in the police station every Monday.





A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan asked the counsel appearing for Uttar Pradesh to get instructions from the state and posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.





In September 2022, the apex court had granted bail to Kappan who was booked by the Uttar Pradesh police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act other charges in the alleged Hathras conspiracy case.





The apex court while granting bail to Kappan had imposed several conditions on him and also observed that every person has right to freedom of speech and expression.





He was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh after a Dalit woman from there died following a gang-rape. -- ANI

