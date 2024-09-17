



ICRA Senior Economist Rahul Agrawal said while Kharif sowing has been healthy so far, the surplus rainfall in the ongoing month can potentially delay the Kharif harvesting and/or impact such yields, even as reasonably healthy reservoir storage at pan-India level is likely to boost the sowing of rabi crops.

Wholesale price index-based inflation fell for the second straight month in August after it hit a high of 3.43 per cent in May. Inflation in July was 2.04 per cent. In August last year, WPI inflation was (-) 0.46 per cent.