Sign inCreate Account
'Unfortunately, most of our students use AI to replace knowledge when they should be using the AI tools to enhance their knowledge.' 'I am sorry to say, even those students who have opted to study AI have no idea what AI is.'
Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.
Kareena's August look... Disha in Japan...Tabu looks casual...
The Iranian leader talked about what he described as "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar and India.
'The global median of whistle-blower complaints is 1.5 per cent of the total employees. India's reporting is far away from this average.'