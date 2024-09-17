RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Indigo has lion's share of domestic market

September 17, 2024  09:25
image
The airline with the lowest share of the market is... (see the image alongside). 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'AI Has Pushed India 5 To 7 Years Behind!'
'AI Has Pushed India 5 To 7 Years Behind!'

'Unfortunately, most of our students use AI to replace knowledge when they should be using the AI tools to enhance their knowledge.' 'I am sorry to say, even those students who have opted to study AI have no idea what AI is.'

Wishes pour in as Modi turns 74
Wishes pour in as Modi turns 74

Modi was born on September 17, 1950 in a small town in Gujarat.

What Did Aishwarya Win?
What Did Aishwarya Win?

Kareena's August look... Disha in Japan...Tabu looks casual...

Look at your own record: India condemns Iran's Khamenei's 'suffering of Muslims' remark
Look at your own record: India condemns Iran's Khamenei's 'suffering of Muslims' remark

The Iranian leader talked about what he described as "suffering" of Muslims in Gaza, Myanmar and India.

Rise In Whistleblower Complaints In FY24
Rise In Whistleblower Complaints In FY24

'The global median of whistle-blower complaints is 1.5 per cent of the total employees. India's reporting is far away from this average.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances