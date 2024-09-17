RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Going to a 'Salman Khan' concert in US? It's fake...

September 17, 2024  10:55
Superstar Salman Khan has issued a statement warning fans against a fake announcement of his concerts and appearances in the US. 

 On Monday night, the 58-year-old posted an official notice on his official Instagram page regarding the claims. 

 "This is to inform that neither Mr Salman Khan nor any of his affiliated companies or teams are organizing any upcoming concerts, appearances in the USA in 2024. Any claims suggesting that Mr Khan will be performing are completely false," the statement read. 

 "Please do not trust any emails, messages, or advertisements promoting such events. Legal action will be taken against anyone found falsely using Mr Salman Khan's name for fraudulent purposes," it added. Salman, who was last seen in the 2023 spy thriller "Tiger 3", is currently filming for "Sikandar". PTI
