



The renewal comes days after the premiere of the second half of the show's fourth chapter on September 12. "Emily in Paris" stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, an American from Chicago with a master's degree in communications, who moves to Paris for a new job opportunity.





Cultures clash as she adjusts to the challenges of life in Paris while juggling her career, new friendships, and active love life.





The fourth season of the series saw the ex-pat spark up a romance with a handsome Italian fashion scion and then move into an Italian apartment to open a Rome office for Agence Grateau. PTI

Streaming service Netflix has given a season five order to the popular romantic comedy series "Emily in Paris".