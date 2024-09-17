



The court made these remarks when it was hearing on suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal.





The court questioned the West Bengal Government notification that barred women for doing night duties and women doctors cannot working beyond a 12-hour-shift.





However Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WB Govt, said that they will remove it. Senior Advocate Sibal for WB also said that it was temporarily and a part of recent security measures.





The top court said women do not want concessions, but equal opportunities and women doctors are willing to work in all conditions.





The top court also said that it is state duty to provide safety to women doctors.

A bench led by Chief Justice of DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra made these remarks when it was informed about the West Government decision to prevent women on working night shifts and beyond 12 hours.