RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

BJP MLA falls on rail track while flagging off Vande Bharat train in UP

September 17, 2024  02:34
MLA Sarita Bhadauriya/Courtesy X
MLA Sarita Bhadauriya/Courtesy X
Bharatiya Janata Party's Etawah MLA Sarita Bhadauriya fell onto the railway tracks while vying to wave the green flag for the Agra-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express in Etawah on Monday. 

Purported videos of the incident surfaced on social media. 

The incident occurred amidst a crowded platform as the train arrived around 6 pm. 

The 61-year-old second-term BJP lawmaker was among a host of people holding the green flag as they stood at the platform, the video showed. 

Following the virtual inauguration of the Vande Bharat train by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the train, numbered 20175, was flagged off by the Rail Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu from Agra. 

When contacted by PTI, BJP's Etawah unit treasurer Sanjeev Bhadauriya said, "The MLA was helped off the track and she then waited for some time at the platform for the flag-off event." 

"Later she consulted doctors and is resting at her home now. She did not suffer any visible physical injuries. If there is any internal injury, it is yet to be confirmed," Bhadauriya said. 

The train made stops at Tundla before arriving at Etawah station. Upon its arrival, a commotion ensued on the platform as various political figures, including Samajwadi Party MP Jitendra Douwhare, former BJP MP Ram Shankar, and current MLA Sarita Bhadauriya, gathered to participate in the flag-off, the videos showed. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Mamata accepts most demands, but doctors to continue stir
Mamata accepts most demands, but doctors to continue stir

Following a meeting with the medics, she claimed that talks were "fruitful" and nearly "99 percent of their demands have been accepted", Banerjee said.

Shinde's MLA offers Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul's tongue; booked
Shinde's MLA offers Rs 11 lakh to cut Rahul's tongue; booked

Gaikwad, an MLA from Buldhana assembly seat in Vidarbha region, is no stranger to controversies.

UP: Broken rail track found in Jaunpur; goods train derails in Sonbhadra
UP: Broken rail track found in Jaunpur; goods train derails in Sonbhadra

The engine of a goods train derailed in Sonbhadra early on Monday, disrupting rail traffic for hours after debris from a nearby hill fell on the tracks due to heavy rains, railway officials said.

Arjun extends India's winning streak in Chess Olympiad
Arjun extends India's winning streak in Chess Olympiad

World number four Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi registered his sixth victory in as many games as the Indian team was poised to score its sixth straight win in the ongoing 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest, Hungary on Monday.

Tighter curbs imposed in Kerala Nipah containment zones
Tighter curbs imposed in Kerala Nipah containment zones

Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances