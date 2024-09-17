Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday claimed that Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, who has been chosen as Delhi's new chief minister, will be a 'dummy' CM.





Reacting to the allegations, AAP leader Dilip Pandey said if Maliwal has a little bit of shame, she should quit the Upper House seat.





The AAP on Tuesday chose Atishi as Delhi's new chief minister replacing Arvind Kejriwal who resigned from the post.





"Today, it is a very sad day for Delhi. A woman is going to be the chief minister of Delhi whose family fought for terrorist Afzal Guru in order to save him from capital punishment.





"Her parents sent mercy petition to the President of India several times that Guru should not be hanged, he is innocent and has become the victim of a political conspiracy," Maliwal alleged.





She further alleged, "Today Atishi will become the chief minister, but we all know that she will be a dummy CM."





Reacting to Maliwal's allegations, Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey stated that Maliwal is a person who takes ticket from the AAP to go to Rajya Sabha, but takes the script from the BJP to speak.





"I want to say that if she (Maliwal) has a little bit of shame, she should give up her AAP's Rajya Sabha ticket and should resign from the post of member of Parliament. She should ask for ticket from the BJP for the Rajya Sabha if she has a desire to be there," Pandey said.





Kejriwal, who was released from jail on Friday, announced on Sunday that he would resign from the CM post within 48 hours and would only return if people give him a 'certificate of honesty'. -- PTI

