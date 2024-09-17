RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi's parents asked mercy for Afzal Guru: AAP MP

September 17, 2024  14:12
Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party and Atishi, who is set to succeed as the Delhi Chief Minister, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal alleged that the Delhi Minister's parents had written mercy petitions to cancel the death sentence of 2001 Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru.

Calling Atishi a "Dummy CM," the AAP leader said, "May God protect Delhi." 

She also shared a purported letter, which she claimed was the mercy petition written by Atishi's parents. 

 "Today is a very sad day for Delhi. Today, a woman is being made the Chief Minister of Delhi whose family fought a long battle to save terrorist Afzal Guru from hanging. Her parents wrote mercy petitions to the Honorable President to save terrorist Afzal Guru. According to them, Afzal Guru was innocent and was framed as part of a political conspiracy," Maliwal said in a post on X.

 "Although Atishi Marlena is just a 'Dummy CM', still this issue is related to the security of the country. May God protect Delhi!" she added in the post. 

Earlier today, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi to be his successor in a meeting of party MLAs. 

She was subsequently elected as leader of the Delhi AAP Legislative Party, as per sources. Addressing a legislature party meeting at his residence in the national capital, Kejriwal made the proposal and the MLAs have supported him, sources said. Kejriwal is expected to tender his resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena today at 4:30 pm, after which Atishi is likely to take oath.

 Notably, Swati Maliwal, who is a Rajya Sabha MP from Aam Aadmi Party, accused Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar of assaulting her at the CM residence. Bibhav was arrested by the Delhi Police, but came out on bail recently.
