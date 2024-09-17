RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Atishi to be Delhi's new chief minister

September 17, 2024  11:42
Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi minister Atishi as his successor. Atishi to be the new chief minister of Delhi, all AAP MLAs unanimously accept Arvind Kejriwal's proposal forwarding her name.

 The Delhi Assembly will be convened on September 26 and 27. Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty".
