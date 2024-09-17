RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Amit Shah: Plan to implement simultaneous polls within...

September 17, 2024  12:14
Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the BJP-led NDA government will implement the 'one nation, one election' within its current tenure. Addressing a press conference in New Delhi to mark the 100 days of the third consecutive term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah said, "We plan to implement one nation one poll within the tenure of this government. 

Shah was flanked by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the press conference. In his Independence Day address last month, the prime minister made a strong pitch for 'one nation, one election', contending that frequent polls were creating hurdles in the country's progress.

 "The nation has to come forward for 'one nation, one election'," Modi had said in his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort. One nation, one election' is one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. 

 A high-level panel headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind in March this year recommended simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as the first step followed by synchronised local body polls within 100 days.
