



Outgoing DUSU president Tushar Dedha unveiled the statue of Ambedkar on Monday, the last day of the ABVP-led student union's tenure.





Deputy chairperson of MCD North Zone and Malka Ganj Councilor Rekha Amarnath, who contributed to the project, was present at the event, the students' body had said.





The ABVP-led DUSU has submitted a memorandum to Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, demanding the reinstallation of the statue of Ambedkar and the construction of a Constitution Park on campus.





In a statement, the student union claimed that the removal of Ambedkar's statue outside the DUSU office hurt the sentiments of the student community. -- PTI

A day after a statue of Bhim Rao Ambedkar was installed at the Delhi University Students' Union office in North Campus, local authorities removed it from the entrance, a student body alleged on Tuesday.