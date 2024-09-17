RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP to name new Delhi CM as Kejriwal to resign today

September 17, 2024  08:31
With Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expected to resign later on Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will hold a crucial meeting at 11.30 am at his residence to pick his successor.
   
Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm and tender his resignation.
 
After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".
 
On Monday, AAP held a series of meetings as Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on his successor in one-on-one meetings at his official residence.
 
He had met senior leaders, including former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha, about the party's choice for chief minister.
 
Names of Delhi ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot and Saurabh Bharadwaj are making the rounds as contenders, party insiders said and added that Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal and assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel were also probables.
 
Mangolpuri MLA Rakhi Birla, who is also the deputy speaker in the assembly, and Kondli legislator Kuldeep Kumar are also potential candidates, they added. -- PTI
