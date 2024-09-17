RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP to announce name of Delhi's new CM at noon

September 17, 2024  10:02
The Aam Aadmi Party will announce the name of the leader who will replace Arvind Kejriwal as the Delhi chief minister at 12 pm today after the legislative party meeting, the party said. 

Kejriwal had announced his decision to resign from the post of chief minister on Sunday. He had said that he will only sit on the CM's chair when people give him a "certificate of honesty". 

 "The name of the new CM will be announced at 12 noon today after the legislative party meeting," a party functionary said. PTI
