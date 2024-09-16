



According to police officials, "So far more than 100 Samsung employees have been detained in Sri Sidheswarar Mahal."





For the past seven days, the Samsung Employees Union has been protesting over demands such as better wages and working environment.





Last Thursday, a Samsung Employees Union representative also met Tamil Nadu Labour Department Minister C V Ganeshan and had talks in the Tamil Nadu Secretariat where a conclusion was not reached.





Afterwards, Samsung employees continued their protest near the Sunkuwarchatiram factory without coming to Kanchipuram city.





The employees have demanded the release of CITU leader E Muthukumar, who was detained by Kanchipuram police ahead of the employees' planned march towards district collector's office.





The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has alleged that the employees are being forcefully detained by police officials.





CITU state president A Soundarajan also met Kanchipuram collector Kalaiselvi and handed over a petition regarding the ongoing Samsung union's protest.





-- ANI

