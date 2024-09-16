RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Sisodia to meet Kejriwal today for CM candidates

September 16, 2024  10:39
image
Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia will meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday, a day after the party supremo announced to resign and not sit on the chief minister's chair till people give him a "certificate of honesty". 

The AAP national convener said that he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

 A party functionary on Monday said, "Kejriwal and Sisodia will be meeting today. This will be the first meeting after the decision by them. The meeting is also likely to see a discussion over the next chief minister." 

 The meeting is slated to be held at the chief minister's official residence in the Civil Lines area. Kejriwal, who was released on bail from the Tihar Jail in the excise policy graft case on Friday, has said that he would hold a meeting of the AAP MLAs in a couple of days and one of his party colleagues would take over as the chief minister. 

 His unexpected announcement kicked up a strong buzz over the names of his wife Sunita and his ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai as his possible replacement. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances