Sensex bullish after morning lull, at all-time high

September 16, 2024  10:16
Equity benchmark indices rebounded in early trade on Monday, with the Nifty hitting a fresh all-time high level, amid foreign fund inflows and a rally in the US markets. 

 The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 180.92 points to 83,071.86 in early trade. The NSE Nifty went up by 55.1 points to 25,411.60. Later, the NSE benchmark jumped 89.2 points to hit a new record peak of 25,445.70. 

 Among the 30 Sensex firms, NTPC, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro and Bajaj Finance were the biggest gainers. Hindustan Unilever, Nestle, ICICI Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were the laggards. In Asian markets, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.
NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel.

