RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Rupee rises 4 paise to close at 83.88 against US dollar

September 16, 2024  20:18
image
The rupee witnessed range-bound trade and settled for the day higher by 4 paise at 83.88 (provisional) against the United States dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and significant foreign fund inflows, while firm crude oil prices capped sharp gains.

Forex traders said market participants are eagerly awaiting cues from the US Fed policy on Wednesday, with a rate cut all but certain. However, the magnitude of the cut remains uncertain.

Moreover, the rupee continues to hold steady within a well-defined range on active intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), they added.  -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins
After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse.

Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!
Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!

During Monday's net session, Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the batter often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun

Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer
Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer

Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina Khan to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her.

BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination
BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday said he has withdrawn his nomination and hinted that the party may back sitting MLA Gopal Kanda, who has been supporting the state government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances