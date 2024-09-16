



In a mail, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant said representatives of the junior doctors have been invited to the meeting. Meanwhile, agitating junior doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the health department, for the eight day and cease work for the 36th day. -- PTI

The West Bengal government on Monday again invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata at 5 pm to hold a meeting to resolve the RG Kar impasse.