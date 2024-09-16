



This comes hours after gunfire was reported near Trump's golf club in West Palm Beach. The former president's campaign declared him "safe".





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced on Sunday that it "is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination," President Biden commended the Secret Service for their 'vigilance' and keeping the former president 'safe'. He further said that one suspect has been held in custody and an active investigation is underway.





"I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe," Biden said in a statement.





He further said that he has directed his team to ensure that the Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure to ensure Trump's continued safety.





"I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened. As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President's continued safety," Biden added.

