In response to a shooting incident near his Florida golf course on Sunday, former United States President Donald Trump assured his supporters that he is "absolutely safe and well."





"There were gunshots in my vicinity, but before rumors start spiraling out of control, I wanted you to hear this first: I AM SAFE AND WELL! Nothing will slow me down. I will NEVER SURRENDER!" said the former president.





Trump was the target of what the FBI said "appears to be an attempted assassination" at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential candidate survived another attempt on his life.





On July 13, Trump was shot during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and a bullet grazed his ear.