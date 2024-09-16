Tech mogul Elon Musk, who has endorsed Republican candidate Donald Trump for the US presidential election, reacted on the another assassination attempt on the former United States President.





Replying to a X post titled "Why They Want to Kill Donald Trump?", the the Tesla and SpaceX CEO commented, "And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala."





Gunshots were fired near Trump's golf club in Florida on Sunday, according to the US Secret Service.





The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said they are probing the incident as an 'attempted assassination'.