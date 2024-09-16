More curbs in Kerala's Nipah containment zonesSeptember 16, 2024 21:15
File image
The Kerala government has imposed restrictions at containment zones in Malappuram where a 24-year-old recently died due to Nipah infection.
Five wards in two panchayats of Malappuram district were declared as containment zones and directions have been issued not to gather in large numbers.
The district authorities have asked shops in the containment zones to close by 7 pm.
Cinema halls, schools, colleges, madrassas, anganwadis and tuition centres will remain shut in the containment zones.
Meanwhile, in Malappuram district, partial restrictions have been imposed.
Authorities have directed the people to strictly wear masks in public. -- PTI
