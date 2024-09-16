RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Meeting between Mamata-agitating medics begins

September 16, 2024  19:06
image
The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse. 

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the deadlock, a delegation of agitating junior doctors arrived at Banerjee's residence for the crucial talks. 

The previous attempts to resolve the issue got stuck due to the state government's rejection of the doctors' demand for live-streaming and video recording of the meeting. 

The agitating medics later agreed to a compromise, now only asking to record the minutes of the meeting and receive a signed copy. The state government accepted this condition, with Chief Secretary Manoj Pant saying both parties will sign the minutes of the meeting and share copies for clarity. 

Meanwhile, the doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Health department, for the eight day and the 'cease work' for the 36th day seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and murdered at RG Kar Hospital and removal of Kolkata police commissioner and senior state health officials. 

On Saturday, Banerjee made a surprise visit to the protest site and assured the doctors that their demands would be addressed. However, the proposed meeting fell through when the protesters claimed they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM's residence.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

He's not a victim of junior docs' stir but...: Bengal family on boy's death
He's not a victim of junior docs' stir but...: Bengal family on boy's death

His family alleged that he died there due to the negligence of a senior physician who despite being on duty was late in attending him.

In Pictures - Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
In Pictures - Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM

A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

Ganesh Puja Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Ganesh Puja Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi

A tad sweet, but chatpata too, this distinctive Mahrashtrian dish is a festive special.

Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, along with former world championship bronze-winner Geeta Phogat, on Monday announced that they would soon launch a Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL)

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances