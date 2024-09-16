RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Mamata govt-medics meeting over, minutes being finalised

September 16, 2024  22:14
The meeting between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors got over after nearly two hours, after which both sides were in the process of finalising the minutes of the meeting, sources said on Monday night. 

The delegation of doctors, which arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence for the crucial talks at 6.20 pm, are still inside and are working on the minutes of the meeting, sources said. 

After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the more than a month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 agitating junior doctors came for the meeting this evening. 

The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm and ended at around 9 pm.
