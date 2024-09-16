Mamata govt, medics finalising minutes of meetingSeptember 16, 2024 21:43
The West Bengal government officials and the agitating junior doctors are presently finalising the draft minutes of the meeting to address the RG Kar hospital impasse on Monday night, according to sources.
After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the more than a month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 agitating junior doctors arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence for the crucial talks at 6.20 pm.
The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm.
TOP STORIES
24K cops, drones to be deployed in Mumbai for Ganesh immersion
In view of the possible traffic snarls, as faithful throng roads in large numbers to witness the immersion processions, the city police will create a 'green corridor' for seamless movement of vehicles and connectivity between eastern and...