



After four unsuccessful bids to initiate a dialogue to resolve the more than a month-long deadlock, a delegation of 35 agitating junior doctors arrived at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence for the crucial talks at 6.20 pm.





The meeting, which was originally scheduled at 5 pm, began around 6:50 pm.

The West Bengal government officials and the agitating junior doctors are presently finalising the draft minutes of the meeting to address the RG Kar hospital impasse on Monday night, according to sources.