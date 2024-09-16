RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Maharashtra gets 3 more Vande Bharats

September 16, 2024  19:32
Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
The number of Vande Bharat trains plying in Maharashtra increased to 11 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new services via video link from Ahmedabad on Monday. 

The new trains will be operated on Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, and Pune-Hubballi routes, officials said. 

Until now eight Vande Bharat Express trains were operated on various routes in Maharashtra by the Western Railway and Central Railway. 

Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat trains are operated by Western Railway, and Mumbai-Madgaon, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Jalna, Nagpur- Raipur, and Nagpur- Bilaspur by the CR. 

Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said Vande Bharat trains on all three new routes are the upgraded 2.0 version of the semi-high speed trains. 

"Central Railway has presented three more Vande Bharat trains with 21 updates to increase the comfort and safety of passengers," Nila said. 

The eight-coach Pune-Kolhapur and Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express trains will run three days per week, while the 20-coach Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train will ply six days a week. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM

A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins
After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse.

Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!
Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!

During Monday's net session, Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the batter often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun

Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer
Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer

Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina Khan to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances