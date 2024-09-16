



The new trains will be operated on Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, and Pune-Hubballi routes, officials said.





Until now eight Vande Bharat Express trains were operated on various routes in Maharashtra by the Western Railway and Central Railway.





Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat trains are operated by Western Railway, and Mumbai-Madgaon, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Jalna, Nagpur- Raipur, and Nagpur- Bilaspur by the CR.





Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said Vande Bharat trains on all three new routes are the upgraded 2.0 version of the semi-high speed trains.





"Central Railway has presented three more Vande Bharat trains with 21 updates to increase the comfort and safety of passengers," Nila said.





The eight-coach Pune-Kolhapur and Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express trains will run three days per week, while the 20-coach Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train will ply six days a week.

