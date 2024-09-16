Maharashtra gets 3 more Vande BharatsSeptember 16, 2024 19:32
Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat Express
The number of Vande Bharat trains plying in Maharashtra increased to 11 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new services via video link from Ahmedabad on Monday.
The new trains will be operated on Nagpur-Secunderabad, Kolhapur-Pune, and Pune-Hubballi routes, officials said.
Until now eight Vande Bharat Express trains were operated on various routes in Maharashtra by the Western Railway and Central Railway.
Mumbai-Ahmedabad and Mumbai-Gandhinagar Vande Bharat trains are operated by Western Railway, and Mumbai-Madgaon, Mumbai-Solapur, Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi, Mumbai-Jalna, Nagpur- Raipur, and Nagpur- Bilaspur by the CR.
Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway, said Vande Bharat trains on all three new routes are the upgraded 2.0 version of the semi-high speed trains.
"Central Railway has presented three more Vande Bharat trains with 21 updates to increase the comfort and safety of passengers," Nila said.
The eight-coach Pune-Kolhapur and Pune-Hubballi Vande Bharat Express trains will run three days per week, while the 20-coach Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat train will ply six days a week.