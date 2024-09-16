RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Indore hit-and-run: BMW driver was in a hurry to take birthday cake for friend

September 16, 2024  20:08
A 28-year-old man arrested for allegedly crashing his BMW into two women on a scooter in Indore was driving in a hurry to take a birthday cake for his friend, police said on Monday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarendra Singh said the police arrested Gajendra Pratap Singh Gurjar, an employee of a private company, for the accident in the Khajrana police station area around 11.30 pm on September 14.

Gurjar wanted to reach his friend's house at midnight with a cake to celebrate the latter's birthday, and was driving in a hurry in the wrong lane, he said.

The accused fled with the cake, leaving the badly damaged BMW behind.    

Singh said the victims, Diksha Jadon (25) and Lakshmi Tomar (24), riding the scooter, were seriously injured in the collision with the BMW and died during treatment in the hospital.

A case has been registered against Gurjar under section 105 (culpable homicide) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), he said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhinay Vishwakarma said, "Initial interrogation of the accused revealed that he had bought the BMW car from a person in Chandigarh on an agreement."

He said that both the car and scooter were severely damaged, and the women were thrown off the two-wheeler due to the impact.

"The BMW was mangled so badly that it was no longer drivable. The accused parked the car and fled with the cake," Vishwakarma said.

Gurjar has been sent to jail under 14-day judicial custody on the orders of a local court, an official said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM

A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins
After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse.

Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!
Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!

During Monday's net session, Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the batter often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun

Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer
Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer

Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina Khan to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances