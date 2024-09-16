



Experts pointed out that the Fed rate cut announcement is the major event this Wednesday, and investors are now focused on whether the cut will be 50 bps or 25 bps.

Indian stock markets opened marginally up on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of the Fed rate cut event this week. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,406.65 points, gaining 50.15 points or 0.2 per cent, while the BSE Sensex surged 94.39 points at opening to 82,985.33 or 0.11 per cent.