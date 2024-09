Syed Firdaus Ashraf in Srinagar. Read the report Nanaji Dembi, a Kashmiri Pandit and a former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party, in conversation within Srinagar. Read the report here.

In 2022pulled down the Hurriyat office board in Srinagar, an act of defiance that grabbed headlines. Despite such nationalistic bravado, the BJP has denied him a ticket for the assembly election.