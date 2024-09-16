RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Glad he is safe: Kamala on Trump assassination bid

September 16, 2024  09:24
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is 'glad' that former US President Donald Trump is safe after reported gunshots near his Florida golf course on Sunday.
 
The shooting took place at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida.
 
After the news of the incident broke out, Harris, sharing a post on social media, said that there is no place for violence in America.
 
"I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe," the US Vice President wrote on X.
 
"Violence has no place in America," she added.
 
 According to the White House, Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden have both been informed about the security issue involving the former president when he was golfing earlier on Sunday and are both "relieved to know" that Donald Trump is safe, reported CNN
