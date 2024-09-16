



It is among the most important events in the RSS calendar and is addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat. The RSS said the event will held at Reshimbagh ground on October 12 at 7:40am. PTI

Former ISRO chief K Radhakrishnan will be the chief guest at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's annual 'Vijayadashami' event on October 12 in Nagpur. The information was given by the RSS on Monday through a post on X.