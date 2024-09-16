RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Emily in Paris S5 gets go-ahead

September 16, 2024  22:00
Popular rom-com series Emily in Paris has been has been renewed for a fifth season, actor Lily Collins shared on social media. 

Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures of herself holding a cup in her hand with the title of the show on it. The caption along with the pictures reads, "It's official: EMILY IN PARIS is coming back for Season 5!" 

Emily in Paris is an American romantic comedy-drama TV series created by Darren Star. The series stars Lily Collins as aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper.

The second part of the fourth season of Emily in Paris recently started streaming on Netflix. You can read the review on Rediff.comhere.
