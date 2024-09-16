



Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a couple of pictures of herself holding a cup in her hand with the title of the show on it. The caption along with the pictures reads, "It's official: EMILY IN PARIS is coming back for Season 5!"





Emily in Paris is an American romantic comedy-drama TV series created by Darren Star. The series stars Lily Collins as aspiring marketing executive Emily Cooper.





Emily in Paris recently started streaming on Netflix. You can read the review on Rediff.com, here.

Popular rom-com series has been renewed for a fifth season, actor Lily Collins shared on social media.